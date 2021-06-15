CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police cameras captured a heist inside a Coral Gables home, where an elderly woman’s valuables were taken by someone she trusted.

The woman invited a massage therapist into her home to provide her the service of getting a massage. Little did she know, while she was lying down on the table facing away, the masseuse was stealing jewelry out of her home.

Months ago, the client noticed some of her stuff went missing, so she contacted police saying she suspected the massage therapist was stealing it, and the officers set up a camera and caught the therapist in the act.

The massage therapist could be seen grabbing something off the counter, looking at the item for a bit, and eventually moving to the other side of the table where she put it in her pocket.

Police quickly arrested the massage therapist, whom police identified as 60-year-old Delma Marina Balladares, and she appeared in court.

Balladares is out on bond.

Officers said they found a number of rings in her custody at the time of the arrest, so they want people who used Balladares for massage services to contact police to see if maybe she has also stolen from them over the years.

