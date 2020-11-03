Maria Elvira Salazar declares victory over Donna Shalala for District 27

MIAMI (WSVN) - Maria Elvira Salazar has declared victory over Donna Shalala for the District 27 Congressional seat.

The race was a rematch against the incumbent Shalala from the 2018 midterm election.

Shala has not conceded, but it appears Salazar is ahead by 9,000 votes, as of 10:30 p.m.

