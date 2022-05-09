HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A luxury car thief has been caught and cuffed in Homestead.

A black Maserati had gone missing out of the area of Southwest Third Avenue and Fifth Street, Monday.

The driver rammed into police cruisers before bailing out near Southwest 192nd Avenue and 377th Street.

Officers were quickly able to catch the crook.

The suspect is now in custody.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.