MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody in Miami Beach after he reportedly pointed a laser at planes departing from Miami International Airport.

Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Police units responded to the area of 75th Street and the beach, Thursday night.

7News cameras captured the man, seen wearing a baseball cap, as he was handcuffed by officers.

Police have not confirmed whether or not this is the man responsible, but this is the location where officers responded after they received reports of someone pointing a laser at departing planes and at police officers.

Officers seized and searched the man’s backpack.

Cameras showed an officer confiscating a pair of binoculars found next to the bag.

It remains unclear what charges, if any, the man will face.

As of midnight on Friday, police have not provided further details.

The Federal Aviation Administration says pointing a laser at aircraft is extremely dangerous for the pilots and is a federal crime.

