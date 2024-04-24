SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and 152nd Street, just after 3 p.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce flew over the scene showing a police perimeter blocking off multiple streets. Officers were seen patrolling the area on the ground by a gas station.

Fire rescue officials said the man was transported to Jackson South Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Officials said the subject who hit the man with his car fled the scene. However, the driver was stopped in a nearby area by police and was taken into custody.

