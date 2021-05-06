Man hurt after Miami Gardens house shot up

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man suffered minor injuries after, police said, a home in Miami Gardens was blasted by bullets.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 2200 block of Northwest 152nd Street, just after 4:20 p.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured bullet holes on a column and shutter of the house.

First responders treated the victim at the scene. He was not transported.

Officials have released a surveillance picture of a vehicle they believe was involved.

Police are searching for a four-door black sedan with tinted windows and an Apple decal on the rear window.

Investigators said the subject or subjects should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

