NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, police said, he was shot at a Wendy’s drive-thru in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach Police units responded to the scene of the shooting near North Miami Avenue and Northeast 167th Street, Saturday afternoon.

@myNMBPolice is investigating a shooting which occurred in the drive-thru of Wendy’s (25 NE 167 St). One male victim was located at a near by Gas Station and transported to Aventura Trauma Center. The other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. No suspect info at this time. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) November 6, 2021

The victim was taken to Aventura Hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators said others who were initially in the car with him ran away.

Police have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

