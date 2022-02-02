MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic crash in Miami Beach sent a man to the hospital and led police to arrest a driver who, they said, fled the scene.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run near 71st Street and Bay Drive East in the Normandy Isle section, just after 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said the driver of a pickup truck struck a BMW and took off.

Crews had to extract the man driving the BMW.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers later located the subject and the truck near the crash site.

Police said the woman behind the wheel faces charges for leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, as well as drug-related charges after officers found narcotics inside the vehicle.

