Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Little Havana; family pleads for information

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed inside his car in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, leaving loved ones devastated and pleading for information.

According to City of Miami Police, the fatal shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 28th Avenue and Northwest Seventh Street, at around 1:15 a.m., Saturday.

Tatiana Amor said she’s trying to piece together what happened to her husband after she was notified of his death.

“I lost the love of my life today,” Amor said. “Today, my husband was murdered, was killed.”

Amor said that her husband, whom she identified as Raul, was a loving stepfather to her 7-year-old daughter.

“My husband was 29 years old, he was a great stepdad, and he’s going to be missed dearly,” she said.

Police surrounded the scene, as investigators canvassed for clues in an attempt to determine what led up to the Thanksgiving weekend tragedy, as well as to locate the shooter.

Neighbors were shocked to hear the news.

“I can’t believe something happened over here, because this is not a bad area, but you never know,” said an area resident.

Amor said she got the call about what happened early in the morning,

I got this horrible phone call and I’m here at the crime scene. I’m trying to find out what happened. I’m trying to get answers,” she said.

The grieving wife said she’s desperately seeking to find answers surrounding her husband’s death and bring her family the closure that will ease their heartbreak.

“I beg you guys from the bottom of my heart, you know, anything anybody may know would help today. It’s the holidays. I wouldn’t wish this on nobody,” she said through sobs.

Police have yet to identify the victim, but Amor said that it’s her husband.

Detectives said they are currently reviewing surveillance footage.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you’re urged to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

