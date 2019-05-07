Man fatally shot outside Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police responded to a shooting in the area of Northwest 207th Street and 36th Avenue, at around 5 a.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce HD was above the scene where a body could be seen covered with a tarp.

Witnesses recalled hearing as many as five gunshots.

Not too far away from the scene was a car with its window shattered.

It’s unclear what relation the car has to the shooting.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

