MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A verbal altercation between two brothers in Miami Gardens escalated into a deadly shooting Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1400 block of NW 168th Terrace around 10:52 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The other man, the victim’s brother, was detained and transported to the police station for questioning.

Authorities have not released the identities of those involved.

