SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue converged in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood to investigate a shooting involving one of their own.

Shots were fired Wednesday night, at around 8:30 p.m., when a police-involved shooting occurred in an apartment complex located at 8002 SW 149th Avenue.

Police told 7News they responded to several calls about a violent disturbance and a woman inside an apartment screaming.

Officers arrived on the scene to an altercation inside one of the units at the Peppermill Condominiums and had to breach the door before going inside.

Richard Hollis, 21, was behind the door armed with two knives in his hand. As police tried to de-escalate the situation, they said Hollis would not comply causing one of the officers to fire his gun.

Neighbors mentioned authorities have been called to the property three times in the last six months.

“And I heard two loud bangs so, I was like, ok what’s going on,” said a neighbor who filmed the entire ordeal on their phone. “Then the dog started barking and that’s an immediate – you already know something bad is happening.”

The neighbor also mentioned this was not the first time police have been called to check on the family involved.

“Since Christmas, I wanna say two to three times. They fight constantly,” said the neighbor. “It’s always them arguing, screaming. You can hear them from outside.”

The suspect was wounded, taken to Kendall Regional Trauma Center and later died from his injuries.

Residents of the building said that the relationship between the people involved was mother and son.

The investigation is being led by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Police have not yet revealed the name of the officer who fired his gun.

