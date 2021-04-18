Man dies after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 35-year-old man has died after a shooting in Miami.

Shots rang out and the victim was hit along Northeast 60th Terrace, at around 4 a.m., Sunday.

Fire rescue officials rushed the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are currently investigating the shooting.

