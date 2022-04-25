SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An argument between two men in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood led to a shooting that left one of them dead and the other in custody, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Southwest 170th Street and 106th Avenue, at around 5:35 p.m., Sunday.

“ShotSpotter popped up on our screen, where shots are fired at a residence. Our units responded to the residence,” said MDPD spokesperson Luis Sierra.

In audio from police transmissions, a dispatcher is heard sending units to a “possible home invasion.” However, detectives are still trying to determine whether or not this was the case.

“We do know that something did obviously occur. Right now, the investigators are trying to figure out exactly what happened,” said Sierra.

“I’ve been like a zombie today, you know, doing things that I thought I would never have to do for my own child, which is making funeral arrangements. You know, it’s hard,” said Linda Taylor, the victim’s mother.

It’s been a difficult 24 hours for Taylor and her family. Miami-Dade detectives are investigating why someone shot and killed her 32-year-old son Edwin Molina.

“He never had any problem with the police. Edwin never even had a fist fight in his life, OK, and for this to happen to him to me is like, beyond belief,” said Taylor.

A neighbor’s camera captured people yelling for someone to call the police.

“He was my son. We don’t have him here anymore,” said Taylor.

Taylor believes her son was in the neighborhood on a job. He’s a locksmith.

“I don’t know what could get a person that upset, that, you know, you had to take somebody’s life like that,” said Taylor.

Miami-Dade Police investigators know there was some sort of fight between Molina and a 26-year-old man, but they haven’t released the motive behind the deadly shooting.

“I want to know why this person that shot my son is not in jail,” said Taylor.

Taylor said she will miss her son’s laughter, and she’ll cherish the many memories they shared together.

“The thing is, I still can’t believe it,” said Taylor. “Maybe reality will slap me within the next hour, but I’m just waiting for him to show up.”

Police said the 26-year-old involved in this shooting is at a hospital undergoing an involuntary medical evaluation. Their identity has not yet been released.

Authorities are still questioning the alleged shooter.

So far, no arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation.

