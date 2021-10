MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a violent car crash in Miami Gardens.

Nineteen-year-old Innocent Friggson has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Investigators said two people were killed and five others were hurt in the Sept. 25 crash near Northwest 183rd Street and 38th Court.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.