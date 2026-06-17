CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a string of vehicle thefts and burglaries across Coral Gables.

Ivis Aceituno was charged with attempted burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, a third-degree felony.

Authorities say the investigation tied him to a total of two stolen vehicles and five vehicle burglaries throughout the city.

According to the arrest affidavit, surveillance footage captured Aceituno riding a bicycle along the sidewalk at 2806 Segovia St. on May 30 at approximately 4:09 a.m. He left the bike on the sidewalk and approached a 2026 black Cadillac Escalade ESV parked in the driveway, repeatedly pulling on the driver’s side door latch in an attempt to gain entry.

After several failed attempts, he turned to a 2025 grey Subaru Crosstrek parked nearby and tried the passenger door latch as well. Unable to get into either vehicle, he fled the scene on the bicycle.

Coral Gables police issued a BOLO for the suspect the same day.

On June 15, a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy positively identified Aceituno as the man in the surveillance footage. He was taken into custody by MDSO and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The Coral Gables Crime Suppression Team recovered both stolen vehicles.

The investigation remains active, and additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact the Coral Gables Police Department at 305-442-1600.

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