SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida business is dealing with a setback after someone stole their work truck.

In a matter of minutes, a bold burglar broke into and took off in a work truck from Raw and Kibble pet food and supply store.

“It’s one of those things that, you know, I don’t know why it happened, why us? But who knows?” said Brian Londono, the owner of the store.

Londono said the truck was stolen from the back of his business off Southwest 24th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade, just after 9:30, Saturday night.

He didn’t realize it was gone until the start of work, Monday morning.

Luckily, the crime was caught on camera, clear as day.

“Yes, very clear– that’s what I was mentioning to you,” said Londono. “We can see the gentleman. There was no mask, there was no– he didn’t care. It was very obvious.”

The theft came as Londono just opened a new location.

The loading truck is worth $45,000 and was used for deliveries and pickups.

Londono said its theft is a big hit to his small business.

“It’s very devastating because now we have to figure what’s going to happen,” he said. “We have to get a new truck. Our whole operation is delayed.”

He has since filed a report with police and is hopeful whoever took his truck is caught.

“It’s a new truck,” said Londono. “We just got that truck. We just got it, was making our lives so much easier again. One of those things you can’t understand, some people.”

In the meantime, Londono said he will have to purchase a new work truck.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

