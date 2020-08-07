Man arrested for DUI less than a month after reckless driving in Miami Beach released on bond

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who was arrested for DUI less than a month after driving recklessly in Miami Beach has been released on bond Friday night.

Christ Lucas told 7News he denied allegations that he drove under the influence of alcohol.

“I passed the DUI test and everything,” he said. “They said I was drunk, and I was not drunk. I was sober, OK?”

Twenty-five-year-old Lucas told his side of the story, after walking out of jail following his arrest for DUI on South Beach overnight, where Miami Beach Police said he was two times above the legal limit.

But he didn’t only make the news for his DUI arrest.

Police said he’s the same, tire screeching, rubber-burning donut driver seen spinning in circles near Lincoln Road & Collins Avenue last month.

“A month ago we have this man operating a vehicle carelessly in Miami Beach,” Miami Beach Police officer Ernesto Rodriguez said.

Then, police pulled him over, hit him with a few tickets, a fine and gave him a warning.

“He was cooperative with the officer, remorseful. The officer let him go,” Rodriguez said.

But this time, after his overnight DUI, he wouldn’t be so lucky.

“There’s absolutely no excuse for not driving sober. Just in 2018 alone, over 10,000 deaths were related to DUIs. 100 percent of those were preventable,” Rodriguez said.

Lucas was released on a $1,000 bond.

