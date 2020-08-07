Man arrested for DUI less than a month after being cited for reckless driving in Miami Beach

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who has been accused of recklessly driving twice in a short span of time.

7News cameras were there when 25-year-old Christ Lucas was brought into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Friday morning.

Lucas was taken into custody after he allegedly drove under the influence in Miami Beach.

According to the arrest form, a DUI test was conducted and he did not perform the test up to standard.

Police said he is the same driver who was caught on surveillance video doing doughnuts in the middle of a Miami Beach intersection on July 15.

He was pulled over at an intersection located at Washington Avenue and Lincoln Road.

Police fined him $632 and issued him a citation for careless driving, having a learner’s permit with no licensed driver past 10 p.m. and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Officers said Lucas was respectful and remorseful during last month’s traffic stop.

He is currently being held on a $1,000 bond.

