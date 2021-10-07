MIAMI (WSVN) - A crook was caught and cuffed after, police said, he stole a pricey piece of jewelry from a store in Miami.

City of Miami Police said 34-year-old Christopher Parker was arrested on Wednesday after he was spotted by officers.

He has been charged with burglary and grand theft.

Investigators said Parker stole a Cuban link chain worth over $20,000 from a family jewelry business near Southwest 48th Avenue and Eighth Street, April 28.

Surveillance video captured the moment when the suspect snatched the chain and took off running.

Police said two other men were also involved in the crime.

Parker has since posted bond.

