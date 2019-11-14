Man arrested after string of hit-and-runs in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man suspected in a string of hit-and-runs has been taken into custody.

According to police, Robert Lee Harden was caught after a violent crash on Northwest 69th Avenue and Flagler Street, Wednesday night.

Official said the wild ride started when he slammed a red Jeep into several vehicles in the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper witnessed the crash and tried to stop the driver but they said he took off.

Harden came to a crashing stop that another driver could not avoid.

“By the time I saw him, he was already on me and next thing I know my car was spinning and all of my bags had gone off,” said Isabel Montoya. “It’s a miracle that absolutely nothing happened to me.”

Harden now faces a long list of charges.

