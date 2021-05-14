Man arrested after sitting atop South Beach traffic light, police foot chase

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A bizarre chain of events in South Beach’s entertainment district led police to arrest a man after, they said, he climbed onto a traffic light post at a busy intersection and sat on top of the light before he fled on foot.

Miami Beach Police responded to the corner of 10th Street and Collins Avenue, at around 5:25 p.m., Friday.

Sherbrooke Hotel owner Mitch Novick provided several cellphone video clips of the man as he climbed the post and another clip that showed him perched on top of the traffic signal.

Police said the man, later identified as 29-year-old Todd Boothe, remained there for several minutes.

Video shows he attracted a crowd down below.

“A lot of people watching,” said Novick.

Police said Boothe’s actions caused most traffic in the area to come to a stop.

Once officers arrived, they pleaded with the man to come down before he injured himself.

“I thought the police were gonna converge and get him, but he got up and [ran off],” said Novick.

Here’s when the guy finally came down after being perched on the 10th Street and Collins traffic signal post. He ran from police and was caught as he approached #MiamiBeach PD. Todd Boothe, 29, of Miramar was booked for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/UuWPxf5FbQ — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 15, 2021

Police said Boothe jumped onto the ledge of the building at 960 Collins Ave. From there, he jumped off and landed on the sidewalk.

Boothe ran westbound on 10th Street before he entered a hotel along Washington Avenue.

Investigators said an officer spotted the man exiting the hotel’s patio area. From there, he headed northbound on Washington before he was apprehended near 11th Street.

Officials said he ended up near Miami Beach Police headquarters, and that made it easier for them to make the arrest.

Boothe, a Miramar resident, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence.

Novick said the weekend at the popular destination got off to a most unusual start.

“Great entertainment for a Friday afternoon. Nice way to conclude the week,” he said.

Boothe is being held on $1,500 bond.

