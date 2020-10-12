Man arrested after shooting over mask dispute in Miami Gardens restaurant

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested more than a month after a dangerous dispute inside a Miami Gardens business.
Police said the suspect, Michael Supris, fired several rounds inside the Jamaica House Restaurant after an employee asked his girlfriend to put on a mask.
Witnesses said she started cursing at the server, and that’s when Supris went to his car and came back with a gun.
No one was hurt in the incident, which happened back in August.
Surpris is facing multiple charges, including attempted felony murder and discharging a firearm in public.
A judge denied him bond.
