Man arrested after shooting over mask dispute in Miami Gardens restaurant

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested more than a month after a dangerous dispute inside a Miami Gardens business.

Police said the suspect, Michael Supris, fired several rounds inside the Jamaica House Restaurant after an employee asked his girlfriend to put on a mask.

Witnesses said she started cursing at the server, and that’s when Supris went to his car and came back with a gun.

No one was hurt in the incident, which happened back in August.

Surpris is facing multiple charges, including attempted felony murder and discharging a firearm in public.

A judge denied him bond.

