MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is facing a list of criminal charges after, police said, he mowed down two college students on Collins Avenue, then fled the scene on foot into a nearby Walgreens.

Adan Negron-Morris, 42, was arrested Thursday and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in connection with the deaths of Sarisa Kongduang and Greatgomon Laowatdhanasapya.

According to Miami Beach Police, Negron-Morris was driving a black Nissan Sentra without headlights and in a reckless manner as he traveled eastbound on 71st Street toward Collins Avenue on Wednesday night .

A Miami Beach Police officer conducting a high-visibility patrol in the area of Indian Creek Drive observed the vehicle and attempted to respond, as multiple 911 calls simultaneously reported the driver’s behavior.

Negron-Morris turned north onto Collins Avenue and struck both pedestrians as the vehicle entered the intersection at 73rd Street.

Video shared by a witness to 7News shows the deadly incident at the intersection of 73rd and Collins Avenue.

Police said the impact of the crash was so strong that the hood of the car was bent upwards into the front windshield.

A witness described the aftermath.

“I saw the car that ran the people over stopped at the light because, I’m assuming, his car was so messed up that his hood went up and he couldn’t see anything,” said a witness.

The car continued to 74th Street and Collins Avenue before coming to a stop. Negron-Morris then exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby Walgreens, where witnesses directed responding officers to his location.

He was taken into custody without incident. Body camera footage captures the moment police handcuffed the suspect.

“The driver had complete disregard for human life, and after he hit the two victims, he didn’t even stop to render aid or see exactly how they were doing,” aid Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess. “But luckily, our officers arrived seconds after, located him inside the Walgreens, and he was arrested on [driving under the influence]-related charges.”

Detectives said the driver made a shocking revelation after his arrest. Negron-Morris said he was trying to kill himself and that he suffered from multiple mental health issues.

“I don’t even think he knew exactly what he had hit, but what I do know is he tried to get away,” said Bess.

Another witness told 7News he was nearby and heard the crash.

“When I looked outside the window, I saw two people on the floor,” he said.

He said he rushed outside to help the victims.

“It was bad. They were unconscious. I was praying for them the whole time. It was very sad,” said the witness.

Kongduang and Laowatdhanasapya were transported in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where they later died from their injuries.

Officials with Indiana University said Laowatdhanasapya graduated in 2024 while Kongduang was a current student.

Negron-Morris faces two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death. He’s currently behind bars on a magistrate hold.

Police said they are also investigating a possible connection between Negron-Morris and another hit-and-run crash that occurred moments before he allegedly killed the pedestrians. In this prior incident, officials said, he hit a car and kept driving.

“If you see something that’s odd, like these 911 callers [did], please call us immediately. Luckily, our officers were in the area because had they not been, this subject would’ve gotten away,” said Bess.

Investigators said they could bring forth dditional charges against the suspect, as they continue to investigate into both incidents.

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