MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they arrested a man after he carjacked an Amazon driver in Miami Shores and led police on a pursuit that came to an end in Miami.

City of Miami Police apprehended the subject after the pursuit ended in the area of Northeast 23rd Street and Second Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above officers as they closed in on the parked electric van and took the man into custody.

According to Miami Shores Police, the Amazon driver said he was punched in the face by the subject on Northeast 92nd Street and 10th Court, at arouund 3:25 p.m.

The man then jumped in the vehicle and took off with the van, prompting a police pursuit that lasted roughly 20 minutes.

Police were able to use a GPS tracker inside the van to locate it going southbound on Biscayne Boulevard.

The subject bailed out of the van and took off by foot, but he was arrested quickly thereafter.

The man was identified as 46-year-old Hassan Rkein. He faces a carjacking charge.

The van was recovered following the apprehension.

Back at the scene of the carjacking, Ring video obtained by 7News shows a Miami Shores neighbor walking outside to witness first responders tending to the Amazon driver.

Miami Shores Police said the victim suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses in the area reacted to the news.

“Somebody kidnapped an Amazon truck? That’s really odd!” said Keily Chacon. “It’s sad to hear that people are taking advantage of the situation. At the end of the day, you are going to get caught.”

Chacon said she was inside a nail salon in the area when people started panicking.

“Everybody started screaming and said that they were shooting outside, because they saw the police with the guns outside,” she said. “Some people just jumped on the floor, others were making videos. A woman grabbed her kids and ran to the bathroom.”

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson wrote:

“We’re grateful the delivery driver is physically unharmed and relieved the police quickly apprehended the suspect.”

The roadway in the area where the pursuit ended has since reopened to traffic.

