WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man in critical condition at Kendall Regional Hospital after reportedly being hit over the head repeatedly with a shopping cart.

The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night on Southwest 8th Street at 122nd Avenue.

Troopers arrested Dexter McQueen as the alleged attacker.

He’s now in jail on felony battery charges.

The victim has not been identified.

