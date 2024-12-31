FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A U-Haul van was seen on surveillance with its side splattered with blood following an accident involving fireworks.

The driver was desperately searching for help after a firework accident dealt serious injuries to his hand, Monday afternoon.

According to police, the fireworks explosion occurred in Florida City at an M&M store in the 500 block of West Lucy Street at around 1:30.

The victim drove himself to Homestead, where he pulled up to a friend’s home in the 1800 block of Northeast Second Court.

Surveillance video captured the victim’s injured hand hanging out of the driver’s side window and blood visible on the driver’s side door.

A woman is seen running out to help as they wait for Fire Rescue to arrive.

Homestead Police officers would soon respond and begin to investigate, finding a mixture of illegal fireworks that also contained commercial-grade ones inside the U-Haul.

They believe the victim was selling illegal fireworks out of the vehicle when one of the fireworks exploded in his hand.

The man was soon transported to Homestead Hospital and then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami in stable condition.

According to authorities, he is still in the hospital and will need several surgeries on his hand.

The Miami-Dade Police Bomb Squad was also called to help discard the stash of fireworks that was found in the U-Haul.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue urged the public to be mindful when operating such equipment and to leave the handling of fireworks to professionals.

“The best way to celebrate New Year’s is by leaving the fireworks to the experts,” said Erika Benitez, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson.

The details of the incident, as well as the victim’s name or information, have not been released at this time.

According to Florida City Police, the victim has not been cooperative.

