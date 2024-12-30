HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A fireworks incident in Homestead left one person injured.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said a victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after a possible fireworks-related accident near US-1 and Campbell Drive on Monday afternoon.

Officials said the victim suffered severe injuries.

Aerial footage captured the victim walking out of the helicopter and being wheeled into the hospital in a stretcher.

