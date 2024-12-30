HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A fireworks incident in Homestead left one person injured.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said a victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after a possible fireworks-related accident near US-1 and Campbell Drive on Monday afternoon.
Officials said the victim suffered severe injuries.
Aerial footage captured the victim walking out of the helicopter and being wheeled into the hospital in a stretcher.
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.