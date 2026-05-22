MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of stealing more than $2,500 worth of merchandise from a Victoria’s Secret store in Miami Beach and using multiple fake identities during the investigation was arrested Wednesday, according to police.

Cristian Andres Valdesaracena, 40, faces charges including felony retail theft involving multiple locations, possession of a fictitious driver’s license and providing a false name after arrest, according to an arrest report.

Police said surveillance video captured Valdesaracena entering the Victoria’s Secret store at 900 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach on April 15 carrying two large shopping bags before concealing several bras and leaving the store without paying.

Authorities said investigators used surveillance footage and assistance from the Miami Beach Real-Time Intelligence Center to identify a rental vehicle allegedly linked to the theft.

Detectives later learned the defendant allegedly used fictitious Puerto Rican driver’s licenses under different names to rent vehicles and identify himself during encounters with police

On Wednesday, detectives located Valdesaracena near Northeast Miami Court in Miami and initiated a traffic stop, according to the report.

Police said the defendant provided officers with another allegedly fictitious driver’s license bearing a different name and gave investigators multiple identities before he was positively identified by a Miami police officer from a previous interaction.

A judge found probable cause and ordered him held on house arrest with a $15,500 bond.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.