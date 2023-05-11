WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools honored this year’s winning head of the class.

The Dade Association of School Administrators sponsored the award ceremony in West Miami-Dade on Wednesday to honor outstanding principals and assistant principals in the district.

This year’s prize went to Leonardo Mouriño, the principal at Morningside K-8 Academy. He has been an educator with the district for three decades.

Mouriño took home a $2,000 cash prize, as well as a three-year lease on a new car.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox