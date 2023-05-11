WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools honored this year’s winning head of the class.

The Dade Association of School Administrators sponsored the award ceremony in West Miami-Dade on Wednesday to honor outstanding principals and assistant principals in the district.

This year’s prize went to Leonardo Mouriño, the principal at Morningside K-8 Academy. He has been an educator with the district for three decades.

Mouriño took home a $2,000 cash prize, as well as a three-year lease on a new car.

