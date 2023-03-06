MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida could be one step closer to allowing some people to carry concealed weapons without a permit.

While Republicans and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis support the legislation, South Florida officials came together Monday to try to stop the permitless carry legislation from advancing.

“We are here to say directly to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature that we are going to fight back,” said Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a former congresswoman.

House Bill 543 would allow people in Florida who are over 18 years old to carry a concealed loaded gun in most public locations.

Carrying without a permit would also take away the training and background check currently required for anyone to carry a gun.

So far, the reaction from state law enforcement has been mixed. However, local officials are very clear where they stand on the issue.

“I am strongly against permitless carry as a citizen of the state of Florida, but even more so as a law enforcement professional who cares and who gives a darn about the men and women who are out their in South Florida with a badge on,” said David Magnusson, a retired Miami-Dade Police Chief.

Both Republican-controlled chambers of the legislature support the measure, along with DeSantis.

Law enforcement officials here in South Florida, however, are stressing the importance of permits when it comes to gun safety.

“Gun safety ignorance is perhaps the greatest tribulation that flies out of this Pandora’s box that’s just been opening, and with this ignorance will come a whole array of issues that currently do not exist,” said Magnusson.

Dr. Robin Starks, a police training advisor and law enforcement professional, said, “This is why training is paramount. It is important that those individuals have the proper tools necessary to be effective in carrying a firearm.”

They also said so-called “Constitutional Carry” would create more problems than it solves.

“If this law passes, permitless carry,” said Mucarsel-Powell, “our state is going to experience higher rates of violence and crime. States who have weakened their permitting laws, have experienced a 13 to a 15% increase in violence, and we’ve seen an 11% increase in handgun homicides.”

“Permitless carry is not that hose to put the fire out,” said Magnusson. “In fact it’s the water that’s gonna be sprayed on a grease fire.”

Florida handgun owners would still have to conceal their weapons in public, though there has been discussion to allow gun owners to openly carry weapons.

The state legislature is set to convene Tuesday.

If the bill is passed, Florida would become the 26th state to allow permitless carry.

