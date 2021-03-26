Local nonprofit delivers 200 Chick-fil-A sandwiches to JMH workers

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-based nonprofit found a delicious way to give back to those on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

Healthcare workers at Jackson Memorial Hospital were in for a treat, Friday, after the nonprofit Helping Others and Giving Hope put together a lunch donation.

Seventeen-year-old Steven Ferreiro, the organization’s founder, personally dealt with COVID-19. He wanted to thank those who gave him and other patients such good service.

“When I contracted COVID-19, I had an issue where my oxygen level was very low, and I was very grateful that they took care of me and how they treated me and the care I received here,” he said. “You know, if it wasn’t for the doctors, I honestly, possibly wouldn’t be standing here.”

In total, organizers were able to deliver 200 Chick-Fil-A sandwiches with chips and a drink on the side to the nurses and doctors.

