Little Havana’s Domino Park reopens, hosts mobile vaccination site

MIAMI (WSVN) - People who are looking for a location in Miami to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can now do so at an iconic, newly reopened park.

Local leaders attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the reopening of Domino Park along Southwest Eighth Street in the Little Havana neighborhood, Thursday.

The ceremony coincided with the launch of a new mobile CVS COVID vaccination site.

Domino Park is popular among elders in the area. Many of them gathered to receive their dose and play a game.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.