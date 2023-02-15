MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other city leaders are showing support for prisoners of Nicaragua.

The mayor and several city leaders gathered to meet with released political prisoners.

They are offering support and assistance to them and their families.

“So, on behalf of the millions of people here, and in our community who know all too well what it means to live under dictatorship and totalitarianism, we say welcome,” Levine Cava said. “We say welcome to those who have come here to our shores.”

Supporters also took to the streets in Nicaragua to celebrate the freedom of newly released prisoners.

