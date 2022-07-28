MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Postal inspectors are on the scene where a letter carrier was robbed of her keys in Miami.

Letter carriers carry master keys to residential mail boxes in order to deliver mail. In the wrong hands, thieves can access the mail.

On Thursday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered over the area of 420th Southwest Second Street, where the carrier was robbed.

The mail carrier was said to have been robbed at gunpoint by two masked men while she was delivering mail.

Investigators said the armed robbery took place around 4 p.m. They also said the two men took off with the master key.

7News was told this is a federal crime and the investigation is being taken very seriously by authorities.

“The idea behind stealing the key is that they can come at a later date, possibly the very same panel box and steal the mail that’s in there,” said Ivan Rameriz, United States Postal Inspector. “Now what comes in the mail? Personal information, perhaps credit cards, maybe some benefits, government benefits– what have you. The Postal Service’s going to do its diligence and re-key these panels as soon as possible.”

The mail carrier was shaken up but did not suffer any physical injuries.

If you have any information on the two masked men, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

