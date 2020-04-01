Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases surpass 7,700, 100 deaths

There are now more than 7,700 cases of the coronavirus in Florida.

As of 6 p.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 7,773 confirmed cases in the state.

There are 2,416 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 1,348 cases in Broward.

A total of 616 cases have been confirmed in Palm Beach County, and 30 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

There have been 101 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the state.

For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.