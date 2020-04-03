Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases reach 10,000

There are now more than 10,000 cases of the coronavirus in Florida.

As of 6 p.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 9,585 confirmed cases in the state.

There are 3,364 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 1,598 cases in Broward.

A total of 858 cases have been confirmed in Palm Beach County, and 40 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

There have been 170 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the state.

