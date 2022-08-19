MIAMI (WSVN) - The Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation are getting kids ready to go back to school.

The organization and the Miami Marlins Foundation are giving back-to-school supplies to undeserved children in the community in order to succeed this school year at Poincianna Park Elementary School, Friday morning.

Several excited children lined up with their backpacks as they were handed pencils, notebooks and other key items needed for the classroom.

