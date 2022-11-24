MIAMI (WSVN) - A holiday rescue had Miami Fire Rescue doing some drain work that saved a little life.

On Wednesday, City of Miami Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Southwest First Street and 13th Avenue, in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, in reference to a cat stuck in a storm drain.

An employee of a restaurant heard the kitten crying for help from the drain and called the authorities.

Fire Rescue blocked off the area in order to rescue the feline.

After an hour, they were able to tie a dust pan with rope and rescue the kitten.

Her rescue team named her Lucky. Everyone involved in the rescue added the experience to the list of what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Lucky seems to be OK but will be taken to an animal hospital to be checked out.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.