COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Coconut Grove’s famous satirical parade kicked off a massive celebration this weekend.

The King Mango Strut returned to the streets of Coconut Grove, Sunday afternoon.

This year’s theme was “The Queen Is Dead — Long Live the King.”

Comedians, amateurs and performers all took part in the special event.

It kicked off the month-long celebration for the 150th anniversary of the founding of Coconut Grove.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox