COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Coconut Grove’s famous satirical parade kicked off a massive celebration this weekend.

The King Mango Strut returned to the streets of Coconut Grove, Sunday afternoon.

This year’s theme was “The Queen Is Dead — Long Live the King.”

Comedians, amateurs and performers all took part in the special event.

It kicked off the month-long celebration for the 150th anniversary of the founding of Coconut Grove.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.