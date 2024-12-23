MIAMI (WSVN) - Kaseya Center, home of the Miami Heat, has been named the 12th highest-grossing venue in the United States and the top arena in Florida for the 10th consecutive year, according to Billboard.

The Miami venue, which ranked 14th worldwide, achieved its status with standout performances, including UFC 299, which brought in $14.1 million in ticket sales making it the highest-grossing event in the arena’s history and the fourth-highest in UFC history.

Other highlights included three sold-out shows for Madonna’s The Celebration Tour, as well as performances by artists such as Bad Bunny, Travis Scott, Olivia Rodrigo, and Marc Anthony.

“At Kaseya Center, our guests aren’t just visitors, they’re the heart of everything we do,” said Jarred Diamond, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Kaseya Center. “We’re grateful for the trust this community has placed in us and are dedicated to making every moment unforgettable.”

The facility, which has been ranked the No. 1 venue in Florida 13 times in the last 14 years, credits its success to delivering events that reflect Miami’s vibrant cultural scene.

“We pride ourselves on 25 years of continued success in delivering world-class events that reflect the energy and diversity of downtown Miami’s thriving cultural landscape,” said Gaby Pino, Sr. Director of Programming of Kaseya Center.

