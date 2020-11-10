Jackson Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 response team surprised with 2-day vacation at Hawks Cay Resort

MIAMI (WSVN) - Healthcare workers have fought tirelessly for months on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the COVID-19 response team at Jackson Memorial Hospital didn’t expect to get a two-day vacation in the Keys for a job well done fighting the virus.

For giving so much of themselves and choosing to serve their community with care and compassion, frontline workers of Jackson Memorial hospital got a well-deserved surprise.

“I was shocked, I got an email from my manager yesterday about the mandatory in-service,” said registered nurse Humberto Tello.

“This is an amazing surprise. I had no idea why I was coming here,” said Anna McGahey.

On Tuesday morning, cheers rang out as 50 workers at JMH’s COVID-19 response team were gifted their stay at Hawks Cay Resort in the Keys.

“We couldn’t pick a better group to recognize this year. Regardless of all this craziness around us, at least we can bring some smiles to faces for all the hard work they do,” said Sheldon Suga, CEO of Hawks Cay Resort.

The donation made by the resort is valued at $40,000 and with the holidays right around the corner, it comes at a perfect time for the hospital’s staff.

“We can just take a deep breath right now. We still have a lot of work to do to treat these patients,” said respiratory therapist Lantera Garvin.

This certainly shows going above and beyond the call of duty can be rewarding.

“I didn’t do any of this for any kind of reward. This is what we do. We had to step up,” said respiratory therapist John Balauat.

“It means a lot because in the beginning, no one cares, but this is like the cherry on top, the icing on the cake,” said registered nurse Shernette Clacken.

We all definitely need a vacation from the year 2020. It’s safe to say at least for two days, some of the workers at Jackson will get just that.

