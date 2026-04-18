MIAMI (WSVN) - Jackson Memorial Hospital celebrated a new chapter as the medical center is set to open a new emergency room.

The $400 million dollar expansion will make Jackson Memorial Hospital’s emergency department one of the largest in the country, as a one stop shop for treatment.

“By the time you walk in you’ll be greeted with a physician at triage, and take you all the way through the experience, and that you have a favorable experience in what oftentimes isn’t your best moment when you come to an emergency room,” said Flavia Lizon, CEO of Jackson Health Foundation.

Light displays capped off Friday’s celebration with a drone show above downtown Miami.

The new emergency room opens April 23.

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