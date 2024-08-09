SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is sharing their loved one’s remarkable progress weeks after a horrific snorkeling accident in the Florida Keys.

It’s been a whirlwind of emotions for the Bender family after 20-year-old Sean Bender was struck by a vessel’s propeller while snorkeling under the Boca Chica Bridge in the Lower Keys, July 25.

Speaking with reporters from Jackson South Medical Center on Friday, his parents said they never lost hope.

“He came out of a breathing apparatus, and I was playing some [Creedence Clearwater Revival], because he likes classic rock, and he was singing to it,” said Sean’s mother, Jill Bender.

Cellphone video shows Sean lying on his hospital bed, appearing to sing the lyrics to “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” and moving his right leg.

“I knew then that Sean was there. I knew it; I knew inside that he was going to be there,” said Jill.

Just weeks ago, they weren’t sure if their son would ever walk, talk or even see another day.

“We didn’t know if our son was going to survive, or if he was going to be a vegetable,” said Jill.

But Sean is still alive and is now starting to walk.

“It’s a miracle that he is,” said Jill.

“There is no other way to describe it,” said Sean’s father, Steve Bender.

“It was catastrophic,” said Jill.

Sean was struck by a speedboat and was badly injured by the propeller. The victim was diving with his father during lobster mini-season at the time.

“I’ve had nightmares. I replayed that moment many, many times,” said Steve.

Bender had severed his arm, but doctors were able to reattach it.

His surgeon, Dr. Michael Monterey, said Sean continues to fight a brain injury.

“What I would say, for the future here, he has youth on his side, and that’s all the reason to be optimistic for him,” he said.

While Sean’s road to recovery will be long, it’s clear to his family and his doctors that the young man is a fighter.

“He was really trying to come out a little bit, and he took his right leg and put on my chest, and he was like, ‘I’m here,'” said.

“He is the one that’s inspiring us,” said Steve.

The Benders have set up a SpotFund page to help with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.