SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother has broken her silence after a video went viral showing her son after he was critically injured in a boat accident in the Florida Keys.

It has been a difficult couple days for Jill Bender after her son, Sean Bender, was struck by a vessel’s propeller while snorkeling under the Boca Chica Bridge in the Lower Keys, Thursday.

The vessel’s propeller severed the 20-year-old’s arm and cut his head and neck.

The mother posted a video on Facebook showing her son laughing, enjoying family with the caption, “This is the Sean that we know. This is the Sean that should be viral. He is amazing and strong. The sweetest, follow by the rules kid.”

Bodycam video shows deputies and first responders working to rescue Bender with family members by his side.

“Stay with me, Sean. Sean, stay with me,” said a family member. “You’re going to be just fine.”

Bender remains at Jackson South Medical Center in an induced coma.

A family friend told 7News that Bender’s arm was severed by the vessel’s propeller, but doctors were able to successfully reattach it.

Jill continued on Facebook to talk about how strong her son is and thanked people for their prayers.

“Our son Sean Bender was snorkeling in Key West with his dad, brother, friend and cousin when a speeding boat hit him. He is in [the intensive care unit] heavily sedated with major injuries to right arm, neck and head. We appreciate all of the tremendous support and prayers you are all giving. Please keep them coming.”

Officials are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

