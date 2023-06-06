MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 11 a.m., Tuesday, following reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, located at 7455 NW 7th Avenue, they discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. City of Miami Fire personnel arrived to provide medical assistance but pronounced the victim deceased on site.

As authorities begin their investigation into the incident, the police currently have no information regarding the motive behind the shooting or any potential suspects. In their efforts to gather crucial evidence, law enforcement is actively checking for surveillance footage in the surrounding area.

The identity of the deceased male has not been released.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to come forward and assist the investigation. The community’s cooperation plays a crucial role in helping law enforcement solve cases and bring justice to those affected by such acts of violence.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.