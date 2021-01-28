Inmate accidentally released from TGK shows up to virtual court hearing

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A convicted criminal who, authorities said, was set free by accident from a South Florida prison made an unusual appearance as the search for him continues: in a scheduled virtual court hearing.

The latest twist in the search for Eduardo Cabana Orama happens three days after he was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade by mistake.

Cabana Orama showed up at the remote hearing with his pet Chihuahua sitting on his lap.

According to Miami-Dade Corrections officials, Cabana Orama was accidentally released on Monday.

“I don’t know if his phone died. I don’t know what happened. All I know is that he was here,” said his attorney, Fadya Salem.

Officials said the minimum custody level inmate was serving time for a 2010 conviction for throwing a deadly missile, and probation violation.

After the virtual hearing, Cabana Orama once again disappeared.

“His video was working, and then he turned it off,” said Salem. “I was trying to explain to him how to turn his video back on. As that call was happening, our call dropped.”

Cabana Orama’s attorney attempted to explain why he hasn’t surrendered.

“His request is this. Upon his release, he went home, and there was some marital discourse, and he can no longer live in that home,” said Salem. “He has only but a few possessions left to his name and a dog, and he’s merely asking for the court to give him a date to surrender so that he can find somebody to take those possessions.”

But the judge remained unconvinced.

“Ms. Salem, he needs to surrender today. He was sentenced on Monday, and he was released in error,” she said.

Salem is now hoping Thursday’s appearance will help the court to have a change of heart.

“Somebody who answers the authorities’ calls, appears in court on Zoom, is not at risk for a flight,” said Salem. “He has but a few months left on his sentence. It’s not as if they released him, and he has 25 years left to do. He wants nothing more than to get this case over with. It’s a 2010 case.”

Authorities urge anyone with information on Cabana Orama’s whereabouts to call police.

