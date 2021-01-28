Police searching for inmate accidentally released from TGK

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Corrections officials are asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who was accidentally released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Eduardo Cabana was released from prison on Monday.

He is said to be a minimum custody level inmate with several charges including probation violation and criminal mischief.

Anyone who sees Cabana is urged to not approach him but call the police instead.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.