Increased traffic at South Florida hotspots amid ‘relatively calm’ Labor Day weekend

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida hotspots have seen big crowds during the Labor Day weekend, but police said revelers seem to be following safety guidelines.

7News cameras captured passers-by practicing social distancing as they strolled down Ocean Drive in South Beach, Sunday afternoon.

Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said nothing too drastic has happened, but they are still keeping an eye out for anyone who is not following COVID-19 restrictions.

“The weekend has proven to be relatively calm. We have seen an increase in visitors. We have additional officers all along our roadways, on our sands and also on our waterways to ensure everyone is safe but also that everyone is following the emergency orders in place” he said.

Miami-Dade officials, meanwhile, said the countywide curfew from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. will continue to be enforced over the holiday weekend.

