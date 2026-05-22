NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade family is reeling after a fire that broke out in an RV before it spread to his house caused devastating damage to his property.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along Northwest 17th Place, off 122nd Street, at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Cameras captured the property fully engulfed, as bright orange flames shot into the air, prompting an intense firefight.

Speaking with 7News hours later, homeowner Ellison Diaz said he still processing the destruction caused by the flames.

“Stressful, you know, I lost all my belongings, everything I had is burnt to the ground,” he said.

Officials said the RV was parked in the yard of the home when it caught fire overnight. The flames then spread to the house.

“Now they are advising that the house is on fire, upgrading the assignment,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

Diaz, who lives in the house with his grandparents, and he woke up to the sounds of screams and the fire ripping through their home.

“I looked through my window, and that’s where I saw fire everywhere, and I heard screams, so immediately I run, I get my grandparents out of the house,” he said. “I tried to grab a water hose, the extension, and started spraying water everywhere, but honestly, [the flames] just started spreading more, and I just got crazy.”

Within moments, dozens of firefighters filled the neighborhood and cordoned off several streets so fire trucks could move in.

Officials confirmed everyone made it out safely, and no one was hurt.

Crews were able to knock down the flames in about an hour and a half.

A view from above by 7 Drone Force captures the large perimeter firefighters set up, as well as a hole in the roof of the house.

Firefighters were seen surveying the damage; some checked out the hole in the roof, while others focused on the debris in the backyard, where the TV was reduced to a pile of metal.

Diaz shared video of the damaged interior of the house in the aftermath of the blaze. He said they had just finished some renovations inside the property.

“My room’s burnt to the ground; I even took video on my phone. The other room that was next to my room burnt to the ground, the bathroom we just remodeled burnt to the ground,” he said.

Diaz also told 7News the he and his grandparents have lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years, and they moved into their current home around seven years ago.

It remains unclear what sparked the fire, as officials continue to investigate.

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